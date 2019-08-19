As Medtronic (MDT) Share Price Rose, Pettyjohn Wood & White Raised by $424,515 Its Holding; As Hill (HRC) Market Valuation Rose, Sio Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 23,673 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 19,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $103.71. About 2.40 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018)

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 60.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 9,682 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 24,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105.72. About 96,697 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Narrows FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.60-Adj EPS $4.65; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,384 were reported by Cambridge Advisors. Carroll Associates invested 0.15% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Central Bank & Trust Communications holds 0.06% or 3,109 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0.24% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 19,000 shares. Agf Invests America Incorporated stated it has 3.67% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hikari Tsushin, a Japan-based fund reported 65,130 shares. Amer Century owns 10.80M shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp has 6,400 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Olstein Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 69,000 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 35,766 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 3,906 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. St James Inv Company Limited Company, a Texas-based fund reported 4,795 shares. Park National Oh has invested 0.18% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 104,654 shares. Covington Investment Advisors holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 38,819 shares. Intll invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 2,726 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Macquarie Gru Ltd stated it has 55,108 shares. 258,155 are held by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.87M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 372,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Paloma Ptnrs Management reported 0.05% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Fund holds 9,000 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Company accumulated 29,277 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership has 21,726 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.02% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affimed Nv (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 106,307 shares to 267,942 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bionano Genomics Inc by 101,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).