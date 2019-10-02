As Medtronic (MDT) Share Price Rose, Farr Miller & Washington Trimmed Position by $491,984; Shutterstock (SSTK) Stock Declined While Van Berkom & Associates Has Lowered by $1.45 Million Its Stake

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 5,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 291,194 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.36M, down from 296,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $108.22. About 3.48 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc analyzed 37,224 shares as the company's stock declined 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.75 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Shutterstock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.95. About 148,868 shares traded. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 11.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.35 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 92.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SSTK’s profit will be $705,981 for 449.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterstock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% negative EPS growth.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72B for 21.14 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.