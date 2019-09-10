As Medtronic (MDT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Griffin Asset Management Has Raised Its Position; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Cut Its Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $551,889 as Market Value Rose

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 5,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 42,947 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 37,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $107.12. About 2.86 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 3,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 47,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, down from 51,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $163.54. About 1.11M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,189 shares to 113,534 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,141 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lipe Dalton accumulated 0.97% or 14,553 shares. Oxbow Advsr Llc has invested 0.19% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Haverford Company has 1.23% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.03% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt reported 0.43% stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.19% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Tompkins stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Schwartz Counsel holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 686,264 shares. 15,460 were reported by Essex Finance Svcs. Amp Cap Invsts reported 642,263 shares. Everence Cap Management has invested 0.6% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Corbyn Invest Mngmt Md owns 1.6% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 42,733 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com holds 0.41% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 485,085 shares. Northstar Grp accumulated 4,886 shares or 0.2% of the stock. First Savings Bank Of Omaha stated it has 121,761 shares.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.88 million shares to 7.58 million shares, valued at $459.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 4,351 shares. 41,674 were reported by Oppenheimer &. City invested in 1.48% or 32,777 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny stated it has 5,159 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Foster And Motley Inc has invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Investment Lc owns 2,477 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd accumulated 1.36% or 21,968 shares. Kidder Stephen W invested in 4.38% or 67,506 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.24% or 3.57 million shares. Van Eck Associate Corp owns 30,616 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 9,575 shares. Tirschwell Loewy accumulated 3,000 shares. 28,087 are held by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv. Mcf Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,834 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 202,848 shares.

