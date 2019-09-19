As Medtronic Holdings LTD (MDT) Stock Value Rose, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Increased Holding by $1.68 Million; Beech Hill Advisors Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Trimmed by $333,600

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,799 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 7,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.05. About 120,455 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Medtronic Holdings Ltd (MDT) by 1040.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 17,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 18,943 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, up from 1,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Medtronic Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $110.18. About 73,547 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy

