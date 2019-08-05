As Mednax (MD) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Blue Harbour Group LP Cut Stake; Kemnay Advisory Services Has Decreased Stake in Nrg Energy (NRG) by $341,922

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 8,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 31,019 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 39,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 429,185 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 69.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 3.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 1.38 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.58M, down from 4.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 168,022 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – NO ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Expansion of Radiology Practices; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q EPS 68c; 20/04/2018 – DJ MEDNAX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MD); 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support, sources say [20:30 BST26 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX SPIKES AS MUCH AS 10% BEFORE PARING GAINS; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q ADJ EPS 89C, EST. 86C; 06/04/2018 – MEDNAX in Collaboration with Memorial Regional Hospital Earns National Accreditation for Adult Congenital Heart Program

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 305,600 shares to 3.99 million shares, valued at $211.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9,418 shares to 20,248 shares, valued at $36.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 11,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,971 are held by Marathon Trading Investment Ltd. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Jane Street Gp Lc holds 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 41,513 shares. Savant Capital Llc reported 10,016 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 11,952 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 21,455 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Llc holds 40,088 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.06% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg holds 234,318 shares. Beach Point Capital Management Lp reported 353,495 shares or 3.72% of all its holdings. Ftb Inc has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 204 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Co accumulated 13,175 shares. 5.20M were reported by Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 0.03% stake. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 111 shares.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 151.61% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $205.88 million for 10.87 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 129.41% EPS growth.

