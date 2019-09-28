As Mednax (MD) Stock Declined, P2 Capital Partners Boosted by $33.83 Million Its Holding; American Intl Group (AIG) Share Value Rose While Narwhal Capital Management Cut Its Holding

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 96.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 2.75M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.38M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 613,152 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX, CARLYLE, TPG AND HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN DECLINED TO COMMENT; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM REITERATES WON’T NEGOTIATE NEW PACT WITH MEDNAX; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Rev $901.9M; 07/05/2018 – Atrium Health Amends Countersuit to Mednax Due to Continued False Fear-based Ad Campaign; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Expansion of Radiology Practices; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX Reports First Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.68; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – DEAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PRACTICE FOR CASH, SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 35.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 24,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 44,096 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, down from 68,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 2.93M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $483.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2,976 shares to 34,749 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 15,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40 million for 13.37 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.