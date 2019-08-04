As Mednax (MD) Share Price Declined, Bogle Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $1.28 Million; Edgar Lomax Co Lifted General Dynamics Com (GD) Stake by $18.23 Million

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 47,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 233,556 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 280,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.34. About 810,496 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04 TO $1.09, EST. $1.07; 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – DEAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Leading Texas Radiology Practice; 08/03/2018 – HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN IS ALSO SAID TO MAKE INDICATIVE MEDNAX BID; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM HEALTH AMENDS COUNTERSUIT TO MEDNAX DUE TO CONTINUED FAL; 27/03/2018 – Mednax to buy Cool Springs Interventional LLC Based in Franklin, Tenn; 02/04/2018 – MD SEES CHILDREN’S UROLOGY ASSOCIATES BUY TO ADD TO EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Rev $901.9M

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (GD) by 157.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 107,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 176,489 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.88M, up from 68,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 887,532 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA; 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Build New Service Center at Savannah/Hilton Head Airport; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $2.65, EST. $2.48; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr; 23/05/2018 – Gulfstream G600 To Join G500, Make European Debut At Upcoming EBACE 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Counsel invested in 1,900 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 136,357 shares. Legacy Prns Inc holds 17,076 shares. Moreno Evelyn V owns 30,139 shares. Arvest National Bank Division holds 1.48% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 126,683 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 82,424 shares. Allen Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 4,669 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Bath Savings Company holds 0.05% or 1,475 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And owns 7,236 shares. United Kingdom-based Uss Investment Management Limited has invested 0.27% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt reported 9,936 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Crawford Invest Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 3,676 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Jefferies Gru Ltd has 60,646 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Dynamics Corporation (GD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Dynamics Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “General Dynamics to Webcast 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,775 shares to 750,483 shares, valued at $40.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com (NYSE:C) by 93,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,375 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co Com (NYSE:GM).

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workiva Inc Com Cl A by 74,338 shares to 138,340 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd C Shs (NYSE:MNK) by 259,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Criteo S A Spons Ads (NASDAQ:CRTO).

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mednax Inc. (MD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Barrons.com published: “YOLO Is First NYSE-Listed Pot ETF to Bet on U.S. Marijuana Stocks – Barron’s” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mednax Inc (MD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MEDNAX Reports Second Quarter GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations of $0.42; Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations of $0.89 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.