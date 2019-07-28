As Mednax (MD) Market Value Declined, P2 Capital Partners Has Upped Position by $6.46 Million; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Rose, Holder Gam Holding Ag Has Decreased Stake by $1.84 Million

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 37,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,996 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 195,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.04M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 239,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.95M, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 631,753 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – DEAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 06/04/2018 – MEDNAX in Collaboration with Memorial Regional Hospital Earns National Accreditation for Adult Congenital Heart Program; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings; 20/04/2018 – DJ MEDNAX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MD); 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 MEDNAX IS SAID TO GET FIRST-ROUND BIDS FROM CARLYLE, TPG; 02/04/2018 – MD SEES CHILDREN’S UROLOGY ASSOCIATES BUY TO ADD TO EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q EPS 68c

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $30.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

