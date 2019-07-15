As Medley Cap (MCC) Shares Declined, Frontfour Capital Group Has Decreased Its Stake; Harvey Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Caterpillar (CAT)

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 75.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, up from 21,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $139.81. About 2.67M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts 2018 Profit View on Growing Demand for Products, Services; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES, SEES BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Medley Cap Corp (MCC) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 372,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Medley Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 25,487 shares traded. Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) has declined 12.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MCC News: 04/05/2018 – Medley Management Inc. Schedules Earnings Release Date and Webcast for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – JIM SIMONS’S SON-IN-LAW REVEALS $3 BILLION IN ASSETS AT MEDLEY; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Mcc’s Strong 2017 Earnings Growth Supports Credit Profile; 09/05/2018 – MEDLEY CAPITAL 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 7C, EST. 14C; 18/04/2018 – KFMB-TV: Dorinda Medley Explains `RHONY’ Co-Stars Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill’s Falling Out; 17/04/2018 – Roumell Asset Management submits letter to Board of Directors of Medley Capital; 29/03/2018 – Jim Simons’s Son-in-Law Discloses $3 Billion in Assets at Medley; 17/04/2018 – ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT-BELIEVE MEDLEY CAPITAL BOARD SHOULD UNDERTAKE EFFORT TO SELL BUSINESS; UNDERLYING INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO & MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – MCC, KU Sign Agreement to Advance Pathways for Kansas City Students; 09/05/2018 – MEDLEY CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $7.02

More notable recent Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividends By The Numbers For May 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Medley Capital (MCC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CBD Infused Drinks Offer Consumers a New Healthy Alternative – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Potentially Oversold Best Of Breed BDC: Initiating Coverage – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medley, as Part of a Preferred Equity Investor Consortium, Announces Joint Venture with CatchMark to Acquire 1.1 Million Acres of East Texas Timberlands – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold MCC shares while 17 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.58 million shares or 3.81% less from 12.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Inv Inc owns 257,540 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0% in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) or 10,564 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 0% stake. Financial Grp Incorporated Inc has 0.62% invested in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC). 24,951 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 26,713 shares. 94,515 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Research. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp owns 203,636 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) for 265,627 shares. Confluence Invest Management Llc has 0.02% invested in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC). Raymond James Assocs holds 0% or 19,954 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 19,441 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 335,100 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 9,956 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Community & Invest has 1.44% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 86,160 shares. Naples Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,734 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Motco holds 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 263 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc has 0.23% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 2,724 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Aspen Inv has 4,774 shares. 32,569 were reported by D L Carlson. Pittenger And Anderson stated it has 26,600 shares. 7,189 are held by Cognios Capital Limited Liability Corporation. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.33% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Endurance Wealth has 715 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stifel has invested 0.18% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Utah Retirement Sys holds 108,229 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Argi Inv Service Ltd reported 3,698 shares. 8,536 are owned by Community Bancshares Na.