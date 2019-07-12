As Medifast (MED) Valuation Rose, Apg Asset Management Nv Has Raised Stake; As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Share Price Declined, Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Position by $518,881

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 134.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 4,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $113.18. About 146,424 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has risen 13.21% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 51.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 12,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,586 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $504,000, down from 23,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 883,014 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 94,400 shares to 2.73M shares, valued at $121.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 36,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 708,890 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) or 1,770 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 43,499 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Eqis Capital Management holds 8,048 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Mutual Of America Cap Lc accumulated 939 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) or 25 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested in 0% or 20,700 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.24% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). 3,300 were reported by Sunbelt Securities. Fmr Limited Liability Com has 316 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 135,682 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). G2 Prtn Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 21,637 shares. Pnc Financial Group Incorporated has 691 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 900.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $23.42M for 129.75 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.