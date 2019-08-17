As Medifast (MED) Stock Price Declined, Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $5.08 Million; Carlson Capital Management Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $325,923

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71M, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $101.49. About 327,921 shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raising Price of Annual Prime Membership to $119: TOPLive; 23/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tesla’s Brakes, Amazon’s AI, Hewlett’s Cash Flow — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: U.S. trade team arrives in Beijing for talks, China media cautious; 28/03/2018 – Oh Look, It’s Amazon’s Turn to Lead the Tech Rout: Markets Live; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 17/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon showing signs it may plunge into Israeli retail market; 30/04/2018 – Asda and Sainsbury’s deal is an ‘Amazon protection program,’ investment manager says

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 16,443 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 189,413 shares. Moreover, Whittier Company has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 5 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 7,561 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,248 shares. Everence Management owns 0.04% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 1,770 shares. Yorktown Management And Inc holds 4,482 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. One Trading Lp invested in 0% or 2,156 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). 25,156 were reported by Chicago Equity Prtnrs. Us Savings Bank De reported 452 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). 2,799 are held by Coatue Mgmt Lc. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 123,770 shares stake.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Mayo Clinic, Boston Scientific team up on med-tech accelerator – Boston Business Journal” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis Announces Upsizing of Credit Facility to Approximately C$360 Million (US$280 Million) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Medifast (NYSE:MED) Share Price Has Soared 324%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis Provides Corporate Update for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “TFI Boosts Earnings Outlook On Stronger U.S. Truckload Performance – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What You Need To Know About TurnKey, Amazon’s Real Estate Partnership With Realogy – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.