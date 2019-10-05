As Medifast (MED) Stock Price Declined, G2 Investment Partners Management Has Boosted by $6.47 Million Its Holding; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Upped Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $1.44 Million as Stock Price Declined

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 233.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 50,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 72,165 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26M, up from 21,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.83. About 102,475 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 45,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 89,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 44,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Rise of the Financial Data Scientist – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Growing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 83% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. set to quickly widen trade war with EU tariffs after WTO ruling -sources – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap has 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 9.93 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.11% or 193,050 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 79,564 shares. Alps Advsr owns 12,314 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Reilly Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Check Cap Ca, California-based fund reported 8,060 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.11% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 238,968 shares. Davy Asset Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 8,318 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv invested 8.66% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). City Tru Fl holds 46,239 shares. Millennium Llc reported 3,206 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Next Finance Gru reported 0.04% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold MED shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 12.29 million shares or 8.50% more from 11.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 11,929 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 15,310 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc invested in 0.04% or 5,458 shares. Ellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.07% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Art Limited Liability Co holds 14,333 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt owns 3,500 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd holds 31,335 shares. Los Angeles Equity has 13,630 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 11,100 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 1,221 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 16,208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mngmt And Research Co Inc holds 4,900 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Lpl Fin Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). 38,687 are held by Deutsche Bank Ag.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $317.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 60,888 shares to 360,674 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Electrs Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 19,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,940 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).