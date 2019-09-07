As Medifast (MED) Shares Declined, Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $5.08 Million; As Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX) Market Valuation Rose, Diam Company LTD Increased Stake by $1.44 Million

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71 million, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $100.83. About 220,633 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M; 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 80,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 739,847 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59 million, up from 659,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 2.21 million shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $138,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Daiwa Securities holds 0.01% or 56,800 shares. Axa accumulated 0.04% or 594,530 shares. Connable Office Inc invested 0.05% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). 16,350 were accumulated by Oakbrook. Cohen Steers Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Schroder Inv Mngmt Group has 2.91M shares. Etrade Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 15,547 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 486,614 shares. 259,861 are held by Comerica Bancorporation. Citigroup holds 0.03% or 1.59M shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) or 671,130 shares. 3.14 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Bessemer Gru, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,130 shares.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 60,627 shares to 23,795 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 166,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,337 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Co.

Analysts await Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MED’s profit will be $15.70 million for 18.95 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by Medifast, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research Inc holds 0.01% or 6,652 shares. 20,700 were accumulated by Swiss State Bank. Navellier And Associate invested 0.54% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Toth Advisory holds 0.03% or 840 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 145,361 shares. Pnc Service Gru Inc Inc reported 691 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 850,400 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 18,311 shares. Raymond James Fin Advsr holds 0% or 2,522 shares. Burns J W & New York owns 3,377 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 9,100 shares. Hood River Management Ltd Liability holds 1.32% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) or 205,206 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 4,182 shares stake. Citigroup reported 8,592 shares. Ellington Management Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 3,100 shares.