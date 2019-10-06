As Medifast (MED) Share Price Declined, Hoplite Capital Management LP Upped Holding by $18.76 Million; Gap (GPS) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Boosted Its Holding by $625,906 as Stock Price Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 104.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 36,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 72,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 35,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.23. About 5.23 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 24/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N – CO SAYS FACED SOME CHALLENGES IN QTR, INCLUDING GAP BRAND OPERATING ISSUES AND UNSEASONABLY COLD AND SNOWY WEATHER; 22/03/2018 – GAP INC – CO’S CFO TERI LIST-STOLL TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – SMART Technologies Announces SMART lnkScan, Seamlessly Bridging the Gap Between Physical and Digital Domains; 13/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $35 TARGET PRICE; 24/05/2018 – GAP AFFIRMS 2018 YEAR EPS; 15/05/2018 – Gap Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – The gap between environmental concern and consumer action is poised to shrink as tech-minded millennials make green choices in their daily lives; 11/04/2018 – Gap CEO Art Peck: Big data gives us major advantages over competitors; 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons; 17/05/2018 – Gap Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 22, 2018

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 55.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 146,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 408,828 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.45 million, up from 262,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.83. About 102,475 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Glaxo launches late-stage development of RA med otilimab – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Medifast, Inc.’s (NYSE:MED) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Medifast shares are up almost 200 percent this year. Here’s a deeper look why. – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 06, 2018. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medifast: Weight Loss Heavyweight Gaining Market Share – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Medifast (MED) Could be a Take-Over Target, Says Analyst at DA Davidson – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold MED shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 12.29 million shares or 8.50% more from 11.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% or 4,656 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 83,156 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn, a California-based fund reported 71,153 shares. Bbt Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.31% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 13,630 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 690,315 shares. 218,156 were reported by Principal Group. Icon Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.03% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). U S Invsts accumulated 7,608 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,442 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc accumulated 1,574 shares.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $731.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 273,421 shares to 168,548 shares, valued at $16.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 187,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 805,310 shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 30,322 shares to 173,033 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 110,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,034 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Gap Inc. to Participate in Investor Conference on September 25 – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acadia Pharma, Broadcom, CBOE, Etsy, Gap, GE, Home Depot, Loweâ€™s, Oracle, Slack and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New boss for Athleta – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Separation Helps, And Hurts, The Bull Case For Gap Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Gap, Inc. As A Dividend Growth Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold GPS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 219.60 million shares or 4.38% more from 210.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Lc stated it has 6,505 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). First Mercantile invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Westpac Banking reported 67,265 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 80,390 shares. Axa accumulated 0.04% or 625,300 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 79,708 shares. Tobam has 1.26% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 1.26M shares. Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). State Street has invested 0.01% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Clear Harbor Asset has invested 0.03% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0.05% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The owns 29,839 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 14,866 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. First Manhattan invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS).