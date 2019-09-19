As Medifast (MED) Market Value Declined, Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Upped by $18.76 Million Its Stake; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Value Rose While Private Bank & Trust Co Cut Its Holding

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 2,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 8,554 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, down from 10,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $394.94. About 632,359 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lockheed Martin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMT); 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MLN FOR F-35 PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Soto: Rep. Soto Congratulates Lockheed Martin Corp. on $3.5 billion Army Contract; 18/04/2018 – Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $928M Contract for Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon; 06/03/2018 – Interceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Scores Again in U.S. Air Force B-1B Flight

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 55.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 146,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 408,828 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.45 million, up from 262,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $107.01. About 217,459 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $714.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 6,969 shares to 17,741 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adt Inc by 55,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IVV).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.63 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palladium Partners Ltd Company reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.38% or 224,178 shares in its portfolio. East Coast Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.26% or 2,630 shares. Moreover, Hartford Inv Mngmt has 0.28% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 27,427 shares. Charter Trust owns 4,862 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Advisory reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Psagot House Ltd reported 6,909 shares. Acropolis Investment Management Llc has invested 0.23% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Conning Inc accumulated 102,090 shares. Btr Mgmt accumulated 4,851 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 0.3% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 678 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Gru has 0.05% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Karp Mgmt has 0.32% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,776 shares. Fort LP holds 6,826 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold MED shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 12.29 million shares or 8.50% more from 11.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Mngmt owns 1,770 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 17,479 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp owns 186,343 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1,772 shares. Metropolitan Life New York has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 3,793 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 9,312 shares. 12,815 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 599,174 shares. Guggenheim Limited Com holds 9,492 shares. Hood River Cap Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 245,714 shares. Eulav Asset Management reported 18,300 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Glenmede Co Na reported 1,193 shares stake. Bogle Mgmt Lp De holds 32,917 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).