As Medifast (MED) Market Value Declined, Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Boosted by $18.76 Million Its Stake; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Proxima Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.55 Million

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 55.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 146,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 408,828 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.45 million, up from 262,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $101.01. About 352,381 shares traded or 10.17% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED)

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, down from 655,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 638,535 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $74.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Klx Energy Servics Holdngs I by 26,700 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.69M for 11.18 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold MED shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 12.29 million shares or 8.50% more from 11.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $731.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 43,078 shares to 86,768 shares, valued at $24.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 187,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 805,310 shares, and cut its stake in Performance Food Group Co.

