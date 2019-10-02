As Medifast (MED) Market Value Declined, Capital Fund Management Sa Lifted Holding by $1.85 Million; As Intelsat Sa (I) Stock Value Rose, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Lowered by $2.17 Million Its Stake

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat Sa (I) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 114,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 533,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37 million, down from 647,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 903,643 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 50.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 14,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 43,130 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53M, up from 28,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $100.12. About 166,681 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group: Fantastic Total Return And Growing Income – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton: Little Near-Term Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Genpact (NYSE:G) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valaris Plc: Maybe Vulnerable But Definitely Not Dead Yet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold MED shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 12.29 million shares or 8.50% more from 11.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Burns J W And Ny holds 0.1% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) or 3,250 shares. Moreover, Seizert Capital Prns Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Us Retail Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Voya Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 14,155 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Lpl Limited Liability has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 22,834 shares. Landscape Capital Management holds 10,856 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 17,479 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Investment Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).