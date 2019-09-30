As Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Valuation Rose, Buckingham Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Courage Capital Management Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $2.37 Million

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $177.88. About 4.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – FB: Information Commissioner’s Office tells judge they need warrant as have grounds for suspecting that @CamAnalytica has NOT deleted the Facebook data from its servers as asserted. – ! $FB; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN CONGRESSIONAL TESTIMONY THAT FACEBOOK WOULD NOT KNOW IF FOREIGN NATIONALS RUN POLITICAL ADS THROUGH U.S. SHELL CORPORATIONS; 25/05/2018 – Facebook Inc: Discounted Cash Flow Valuation (DCF); 25/03/2018 – Heat rises on Zuckerberg to testify over Facebook data leak; 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO REGULATE ITSELF; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 28/03/2018 – Gene Munster: Facebook stock could be ‘stuck in the mud’ for up to a year; 06/03/2018 – Change of tune Facebook takes […]; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE U.S. CONGRESS ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 51.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 59,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 55,608 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, down from 115,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.39. About 183,876 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Net $10.3M; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development and Better Patient Lives; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 35C; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Medidata Holds Global Heart Health Awareness Week to Encourage Employee Wellness; 21/05/2018 – Medidata at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Rev $149.2M; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC MDSO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67, REV VIEW $636.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Medidata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.92 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94M and $58.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $920.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,168 shares to 14,211 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 7,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49M for 114.24 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

