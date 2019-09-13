As Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Valuation Rose, American International Group Cut Its Stake by $3.41 Million; Wedgewood Partners Decreased Its Celgene (CELG) Position by $8.45 Million as Market Value Declined

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 37,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 122,107 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05 million, down from 159,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71B market cap company. It closed at $91.75 lastly. It is down 26.15% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 14/05/2018 – Medidata Holds Global Heart Health Awareness Week to Encourage Employee Wellness; 24/04/2018 – Life Science Leaders Discuss Future of Drug Development at Medidata NEXT London; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 29/05/2018 – Medidata Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development and Better Patient Lives; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q REV. $149.2M, EST. $146.7M; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q EPS 17c

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 91,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 433,260 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.05 million, down from 525,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $98.42. About 2.08M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 05/03/2018 Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 21/05/2018 – Top 3 today – #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG (with interview); 04/05/2018 – CELGENE STILL OPEN TO DEALS; DOESN’T NOTE ANYTHING SPECIFIC; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 22/03/2018 – New! Poised for an FDA pitch, Novartis lays out all its PhIII cards on MS drug siponimod $NVS $CELG etc; 24/04/2018 – Street View: Prothena’s early pipeline assets now in focus; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.46, REV VIEW $14.81 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability accumulated 2.52 million shares. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 55,066 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 279 are owned by Asset Management. Stephens Inc Ar holds 2,265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 61,651 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.07% or 15,900 shares. Axiom Intl Limited Company De holds 0.06% or 23,170 shares in its portfolio. P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt L P, New York-based fund reported 237,971 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc holds 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) or 104,290 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 11,633 shares. Metropolitan Life has invested 0.06% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Strs Ohio has 2,966 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Corporation owns 48,500 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 55,959 shares to 68,253 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 16,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 651,800 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.46M for 114.69 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.54 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.