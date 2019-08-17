As Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Stock Value Rose, Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Lifted Holding by $13.25 Million; Apple Computers (AAPL) Holder Enterprise Financial Services Has Raised Its Position by $2.65 Million as Stock Value Rose

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 181,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.28M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $91.5. About 355,345 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 35C; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Rev $149.2M; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q REV. $149.2M, EST. $146.7M; 29/05/2018 – Medidata Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Apple Computers (AAPL) by 134.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 14,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 24,419 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 10,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Apple Computers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth a ‘Big Surprise’ for Loup’s Munster (Video); 29/05/2018 – ILIAD TO PARTNER WITH APPLE IN ITALY; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 17/04/2018 – Taiwan to open trade office in India; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CONTINUES TO PLAN FOR ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASES; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools; 17/04/2018 – Apple has a design problem. It might be running out of iPhone surface real estate to repurpose

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold MDSO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 5,021 shares to 23,375 shares, valued at $27.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 16,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,741 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.