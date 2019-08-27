As Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Voya Investment Management Decreased Holding; As Mbia (MBI) Share Price Declined, Taylor Asset Management Decreased Its Holding

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 163,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 678,712 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 842,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $728.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 809,875 shares traded or 9.35% up from the average. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR; 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss $98M; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE (ABV) PER SHARE WAS $28.60 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $29.32 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 360,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 564,688 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.36 million, down from 925,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 398,572 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q REV. $149.2M, EST. $146.7M; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 21/05/2018 – Medidata at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Net $10.3M; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO); 21/05/2018 – Medidata to Showcase Rave Omics with Biomarker Discovery in Oncology Research at Industry Expert Theater Presentation; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 456,011 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Group holds 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) or 5,315 shares. 13,200 are owned by Numerixs Invest Technology Inc. Moreover, Parametric Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 647,236 shares. 2.63 million are held by Ameriprise Financial. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.01% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) or 607,789 shares. Invesco accumulated 413,598 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Moreover, Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 37,079 shares. 28,607 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Taylor Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 4.21% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). North Star Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 60,664 shares. 47 were reported by Fil Limited. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 1,589 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chou Associate Management Inc holds 952,531 shares or 3.99% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold MDSO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.28% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 3,085 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 7,013 shares. Malaga Cove Lc stated it has 36,486 shares. Gam Ag holds 29,664 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 88,418 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 9,444 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 1.06% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Great West Life Assurance Can has 37,767 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc stated it has 121,578 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 19,813 are owned by Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Company. Moreover, Cordasco Fincl Network has 0.02% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) or 354,463 shares. S&Co Inc invested in 0.03% or 3,500 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0% or 2,394 shares in its portfolio.

