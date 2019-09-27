As Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Buckingham Asset Management Has Trimmed Position; Cadian Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake in Genmark Diagnostics (GNMK) by $2.93 Million

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 51.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 59,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 55,608 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, down from 115,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.4. About 611,695 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 21/05/2018 – Medidata at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO); 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q EPS 17c; 16/03/2018 Medidata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Medidata to Showcase Rave Omics with Biomarker Discovery in Oncology Research at Industry Expert Theater Presentation; 14/05/2018 – Medidata Holds Global Heart Health Awareness Week to Encourage Employee Wellness; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Medidata Offers Breakthrough to De-Risk Clinical Trial Submissions; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 24/04/2018 – Life Science Leaders Discuss Future of Drug Development at Medidata NEXT London

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 488,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.33% . The hedge fund held 5.64 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.61 million, up from 5.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Genmark Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 154,090 shares traded. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has risen 3.64% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMK News: 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 41 Days; 01/05/2018 – GenMark 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Genmark Automation, Inc., An US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 21/04/2018 – DJ GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMK); 30/04/2018 – Nidec Completes Acquisition Of Genmark Automation, Inc., A US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 01/05/2018 – GenMark Backs FY18 Rev $68M-$72M; 27/03/2018 Casdin Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In GenMark; 27/03/2018 – CASDIN CAPITAL REPORTS A 7 PCT STAKE IN GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS AS OF MARCH 20 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $920.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,872 shares to 64,279 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,633 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49 million for 114.25 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Capital Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 3,706 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 1.01 million shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 21,063 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Company Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 2,360 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kellner Limited Com holds 4.06% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 100,300 shares. Ashford Cap Mgmt reported 200,776 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.02% stake. Kames Capital Public Limited Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). The Maine-based Schroder Mgmt Group has invested 0% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership stated it has 518 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi holds 1.06% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) or 42,831 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 104,290 shares. 18,400 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.23 million shares to 20.83M shares, valued at $127.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 475,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,169 shares, and cut its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX).