As Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Stock Price Rose, Nikko Asset Management Americas Lifted Holding by $13.25 Million; Oracle Com (ORCL) Shareholder South State Has Cut Position by $1.92 Million as Stock Price Rose

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 181,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.28 million, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.72. About 529,478 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Medidata to Showcase Rave Omics with Biomarker Discovery in Oncology Research at Industry Expert Theater Presentation; 24/04/2018 – Life Science Leaders Discuss Future of Drug Development at Medidata NEXT London; 01/05/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Increases Operational Efficiency of Global Oncology Program with Medidata Clinical Cloud; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Rev $149.2M; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 11/04/2018 – Medidata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR THE YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Medidata Holds Global Heart Health Awareness Week to Encourage Employee Wellness; 29/05/2018 – Medidata Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

South State Corp decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation Com (ORCL) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 36,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 106,743 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, down from 142,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 8.28M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – Bluecore Hires Two Former BlueKai/Oracle Leaders; Sets Its Sights on Retail Data; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt holds 10,856 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dubuque Comml Bank Trust, Iowa-based fund reported 128,737 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Co Dc owns 8,530 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. M&T Natl Bank Corp invested in 1.09 million shares. Lenox Wealth Management reported 18,848 shares stake. Argyle Capital Management owns 54,600 shares. Hemenway Trust Comm Limited Liability holds 11,351 shares. Optimum Invest invested in 0.52% or 29,624 shares. Curbstone Financial holds 12,996 shares. Gam Ag owns 94,965 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP reported 37.20M shares or 3.93% of all its holdings. Gillespie Robinson Grimm holds 3.25% or 499,658 shares. Whittier stated it has 166,416 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 257,524 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.68 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 43,667 shares to 286,734 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 288,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Medidata (MDSO) to be Acquired by Dassault for $5.8 Billion – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Medidata’s (MDSO) Margins Under Pressure, Competition Rife – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medidata: Future Potential But There Are Risks – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Medidata Solutions (MDSO) to be Acquired by Dassault Systemes for $92.25/Share in $5.8 Billion Deal – StreetInsider.com” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Medidata (MDSO) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 24,208 shares to 605,331 shares, valued at $110.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 24,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,210 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold MDSO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 8,100 shares stake. Gam Ag holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 29,664 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited accumulated 12,685 shares. Principal Gp accumulated 277,734 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 50 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has 0.03% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 13,175 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research has 14,130 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 33,117 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Diversified Trust accumulated 7,155 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 10,971 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 15,847 shares or 0% of the stock. Arcadia Invest Management Mi owns 1.19% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 56,141 shares.