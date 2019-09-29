As Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Share Value Rose, Summit Creek Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; Fairfield Bush & Company Trimmed Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Position by $556,569 as Valuation Declined

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions (MDSO) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 52,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 88,852 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04 million, down from 141,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.41. About 346,877 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 35C; 03/04/2018 – Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/03/2018 Medidata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Rev $149.2M; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q REV. $149.2M, EST. $146.7M; 24/04/2018 – Life Science Leaders Discuss Future of Drug Development at Medidata NEXT London; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 21/05/2018 – Medidata at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 11/04/2018 – Medidata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 14,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 192,887 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.56M, down from 207,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 9.47M shares traded or 49.37% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $293.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,800 shares to 12,079 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49M for 114.26 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.