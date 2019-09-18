As Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Share Price Rose, Holder Summit Creek Advisors Has Decreased by $4.74 Million Its Position; As Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stock Declined, Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Holding by $31.08 Million

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 409,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212.42M, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $68.31. About 225,276 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Designates La Force to Succeed Festa as Chief Executive Officer; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 25/04/2018 – W.R. Grace Profit Up, Raises Sales Outlook; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GCP’S NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND NOTES; EXISTING RATINGS UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – LICENSED ITS UNIPOL PP PROCESS TECHNOLOGY TO INTER PIPELINE LTD. FOR HEARTLAND PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX LOCATED IN ALBERTA

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions (MDSO) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 52,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 88,852 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04 million, down from 141,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $91.78. About 59,327 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 03/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA NHMRC CLINICAL TRIALS CENTRE PARTNERS WITH MEDIDATA; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Net $10.3M; 29/05/2018 – Medidata Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Medidata at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 35C; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q REV. $149.2M, EST. $146.7M; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burren Capital reported 26,350 shares stake. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 4,471 shares. Whittier Tru Com accumulated 0.06% or 24,334 shares. Maverick Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Private Capital invested in 0.19% or 7,400 shares. Zevenbergen Llc stated it has 1.24% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Stephens Llc invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 29,941 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 346,180 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications invested in 6,076 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 78,796 shares. Cordasco Network reported 300 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 8,787 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited holds 0.01% or 135,609 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Medidata’s (MDSO) Margins Under Pressure, Competition Rife – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Medidata Solutions Stock Is Soaring Today – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Medidata (MDSO) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medidata Solutions Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49 million for 114.73 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $595.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sps Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 25,869 shares to 55,818 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 9,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $6.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 340,766 shares to 362,766 shares, valued at $392.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1.77 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $61.40M for 18.56 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 400 were accumulated by Estabrook Cap Mngmt. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 360,522 shares. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.00 million shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc invested in 80 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment reported 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Moreover, Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.25% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company reported 1.03M shares stake. Stifel Fin holds 16,418 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). The New York-based Hrt Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 2.22M shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% or 3,665 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. The insider La Force Andrew Hudson III bought $276,160. On Friday, August 2 the insider Dockman William C. bought $68,210.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace to Present at Credit Suisse 2019 Basic Materials Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should W. R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) Shares Have Dropped 34%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.