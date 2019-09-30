As Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Market Value Rose, Holder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Trimmed Stake; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Cut Wix Com LTD (WIX) Position by $54.02 Million as Valuation Rose

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO) by 34.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 220,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 419,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.95M, down from 639,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.41. About 363,545 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 21/05/2018 – Medidata at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development; 03/04/2018 – Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 8, 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC MDSO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67, REV VIEW $636.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q REV. $149.2M, EST. $146.7M; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 35C

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.1. About 559,064 shares traded or 10.81% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 2.37M shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $72.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 11,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Huya Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 98,714 shares. Soroban Capital Partners Lp holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 562,439 shares. 13,200 were reported by Apg Asset Nv. British Columbia Inv Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1.67 million shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 35,588 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cooper Creek Prtnrs Limited invested in 1.65% or 30,440 shares. Nicholas Investment Ptnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 17,288 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Century Incorporated has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 26,516 shares. Raymond James Associates has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 20,803 shares. Menora Mivtachim invested in 413,289 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of America De has 0.02% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 717,473 shares. Whittier Com reported 15 shares. Macquarie Group holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 163,203 shares.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $3.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,635 shares to 583,190 shares, valued at $95.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc. by 121,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 725,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Costar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49M for 114.26 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.