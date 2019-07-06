As Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Market Valuation Rose, Credit Suisse Ag Trimmed Its Position by $3.97 Million; Salient Capital Advisors Lowered Its Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Position as Stock Rose

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 54,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.20M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $90.66. About 1.25M shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 20.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 01/05/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Increases Operational Efficiency of Global Oncology Program with Medidata Clinical Cloud; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Medidata Holds Global Heart Health Awareness Week to Encourage Employee Wellness; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR THE YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Medidata Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 16/03/2018 Medidata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development and Better Patient Lives; 03/04/2018 – Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 271,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.93M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.18M, down from 6.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.85. About 842,835 shares traded or 64.35% up from the average. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has risen 0.60% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 15/03/2018 – Genesis Energy, L.P. Discusses Recent Regulatory Policy Revision; 18/04/2018 – ORIGIN SUCCESSFULLY ACHIEVES PHASE llB GENESIS TRIAL OBJECTIVES AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND ANNOUNCES EARLY TERMINATION OF STUDY; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items with Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 22/05/2018 – ASICS Launches The 25th lteration Of The GEL-KAYANO® Series, Helping Runners Go The Distance; 10/05/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. Apr Rev NT$95.4M; 15/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY SAYS JOHN LEUCHERS RETIRES FROM BOARD; 04/05/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LP – QTRLY REVENUES $725.8 MLN VS $415.5 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Genesis Shows `Turning Point’ Battery Car: N.Y. Auto Show Update; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $84,000 activity.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 94,227 shares to 153,404 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 64,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 380.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. GEL’s profit will be $17.16M for 39.02 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.13% more from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mgmt Gru Incorporated reported 3,970 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 2.05 million shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation has 34,057 shares. Us State Bank De owns 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 2,190 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co invested in 11,218 shares. Texas Cap Bancorporation Inc Tx stated it has 12.72% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Company Delaware accumulated 0.08% or 48,078 shares. Tortoise Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 46,539 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Arrowstreet Cap LP has invested 0.05% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Credit Suisse Ag holds 33,970 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 52,706 were reported by Barclays Public Limited. The Maryland-based Arrow Inv Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.24% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Ameritas Inv Prns Inc holds 0.02% or 17,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold MDSO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T State Bank holds 5,513 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 10,971 shares. Cim Inv Mangement accumulated 0.22% or 7,945 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Co owns 10,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 378,431 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 48,849 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 0% or 137,820 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd reported 751,557 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd reported 4,904 shares. 1,153 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 10,121 shares. S&Co Inc owns 0.03% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 3,500 shares. Piedmont Advsr has invested 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.11% or 106,953 shares. 20,400 are owned by Quantitative Invest Limited Company.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (Call) (NYSE:KR) by 329,900 shares to 409,700 shares, valued at $10.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 18,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitae Corp.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $938,400 activity. TAYLOR ROBERT also sold $137,164 worth of Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) shares.

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $10.59 million for 133.32 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.