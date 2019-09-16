As Medicines Co (MDCO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Antipodean Advisors Has Upped Its Holding; Halbert Hargrove Russell Maintains Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 87,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 257,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 1.31M shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 27/03/2018 – MEDICINES CO. NAMES CHRISTOPHER VISIOLI CFO AS O’CONNOR RETIRES; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Green: E&C Members Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Reform and Improve Process for Regulating Over-the-Counter Medicines; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 26/03/2018 – PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $46.35 MLN; 28/03/2018 – SARISSA’S DENNER SAYS MEDICINES CO. SHOULD PARTNER OR BE BOUGHT; 13/03/2018 – IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science Study: 10 Predictions for Innovation, Spending Drivers and Societal Value of Medicines that Will Transform Global Healthcare in 2018 and Beyond; 23/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL ACCORD MEDICINES 000028.SZ SAYS WALGREENS BOOSTS ALLIANCE (HONG KONG) INVESTMENTS LTD GETS CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY’S APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE COMPANY’S UNIT; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 17/05/2018 – Effort Is Part of Broader Trump Initiative to Make Medicines More Affordable; 25/04/2018 – MEDICINES CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 76C

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 170.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 2,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,286 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $743,000, up from 1,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.53M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MDCO shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 97.20 million shares or 11.89% less from 110.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Company stated it has 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 76,242 shares. Bailard invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs has 39,166 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.01% or 851,931 shares. Tekla Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 278,092 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Metropolitan Life Insur New York stated it has 0.02% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Principal Grp has 576,986 shares. Franklin Resources owns 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 8,499 shares. First Mercantile Tru Communications has 0.01% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 1,991 shares. 960 are owned by Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Com. 23,761 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Old West Invest Management Lc owns 7,660 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 23,909 shares.

Antipodean Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $82.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 40,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97 billion and $368.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 31,725 shares to 57,635 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

