As Medicines Co (MDCO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Antipodean Advisors Has Upped Position; Iridian Asset Management Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Lifted as Market Value Declined

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 466,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.33M, up from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.31. About 29,030 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 87,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 257,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.39. About 40,576 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 16/04/2018 – Synlogic: Data Highlight Application of Synthetic Biotic Medicines for Potential Treatment of Variety of Solid Tumors; 08/03/2018 – The Medicines Co Says It Reaches Enrollment Target for ORION-10 Ahead of Schedule; 24/04/2018 – REVOLUTION MEDICINES RAISES $56 MILLION SERIES B FINANCING; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 18/05/2018 – Drug Prices Drive Many Americans to Black Market for Medicines; 19/04/2018 – The Medicines Patent Pool Governance Board Appoints Charles Gore as New MPP Executive Director; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Green: E&C Members Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Reform and Improve Process for Regulating Over-the-Counter Medicines; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Medicines Co; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces lnclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad Cholesterol (Atherogenic Lipoproteins) Linked to Heart Attack and Stroke; 10/04/2018 – Medicines Co at Group Dinner Hosted By Chardan Today

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.26 million activity.

Antipodean Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.84B and $82.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 40,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday 5/23 Insider Buying Report: MDCO, ARR – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Medicines Company Stock Hits Two-Year High on Drug Data – Schaeffers Research” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 4, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MDCO, BPTH, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold MDCO shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 97.20 million shares or 11.89% less from 110.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhenman & Prtnrs Asset Mngmt invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). California Public Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 105,720 shares. Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 184,100 shares. Reilly Finance Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 172 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.01% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Capstone Ltd Company holds 10,800 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% or 247,488 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 76,242 shares. Profund Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 22,669 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 141,979 shares. Westfield Co L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.65M shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 960 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 221,583 shares. Swiss State Bank owns 137,350 shares.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Greater Washington has a new entrant on the Fortune 500 – Washington Business Journal” on May 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Investors Are Rooting for Beacon Roofing Supply Stock – The Motley Fool” published on November 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Fastenal (FAST) Up 23% in 6 Months: Can the Bull Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply Named to Fortune 500 – Business Wire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BECN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $158.48 million activity. The insider FROST RICHARD W bought 11,754 shares worth $401,634.