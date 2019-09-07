As Medicines Co (MDCO) Share Value Rose, Antipodean Advisors Has Upped by $1.11 Million Its Stake; Kellner Capital Has Upped Its Position in Red Hat (RHT) by $7.55 Million

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 1.99 million shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 21/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL ACCORD MEDICINES 000028.SZ 200028.SZ SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT DOWN 10.85 PCT Y/Y AT 1.06 BLN YUAN; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 23/04/2018 – Homology Medicines to Participate in the World Orphan Drug Congress; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA, EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPT REGULATORY; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 25/04/2018 – RhoVac: RhoVac AB participates in a discussion meeting with the European Medicines Agency; 26/03/2018 – PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $46.35 MLN; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 231.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 539,547 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 22,410 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 37,128 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 0.01% or 862,109 shares. The California-based Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Comerica Financial Bank reported 121,085 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 5,827 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 18,134 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated reported 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 105,403 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 288,120 shares in its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 367,134 shares stake. Eventide Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 335,000 shares. 709,992 are held by Pinnacle Associate Limited.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fred Alger Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 675,714 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mngmt LP has invested 1.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ballentine Prns Ltd Llc holds 1,366 shares. Gulf Interest Natl Bank (Uk) stated it has 43,320 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Zacks stated it has 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 0.39% or 51,154 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company has 171 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Corp In invested in 5,526 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0.1% or 401,127 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Com stated it has 4,164 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Falcon Edge Cap Ltd Partnership holds 505,409 shares or 7.64% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bluefin Trading Lc has 0.19% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 7,200 shares.