As Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Share Value Rose, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Increased Stake by $847,386; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Lifted Its Guess (GES) Position by $971,280 as Market Valuation Declined

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust (MPW) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 47,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 207,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, up from 160,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 3.25 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 51,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.32% . The institutional investor held 230,844 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 179,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 1.13 million shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 30c; 27/03/2018 – H&M CEO SAYS BEST GUESS IS 2019 CAPEX IN LINE WITH 2018; 12/03/2018 – GUESS PROBES ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPER CONDUCT VS CO-FOUNDER; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN U.S. DOLLARS TO INCREASE BETWEEN 7.0% AND 8.0%; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees FY19 EPS 86c-EPS 98c; 21/03/2018 – GUESS 4Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 54C; 19/04/2018 – GUESS & GUCCI SETTLEMENT TERMS REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 30/05/2018 – GUESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q EPS 1c

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.12 million activity. On Wednesday, June 12 ALBERINI CARLOS bought $4.97 million worth of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) or 347,353 shares.

