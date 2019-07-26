As Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Falcon Point Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $1.38 Million; Lubys (LUB) Shareholder Bandera Partners Has Lowered Stake as Stock Price Declined

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) by 30.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 76,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,398 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 252,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 5.18M shares traded or 24.69% up from the average. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lubys Inc (LUB) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 575,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Lubys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 6,616 shares traded. Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) has declined 48.06% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.49% the S&P500. Some Historical LUB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Luby’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUB); 13/03/2018 Vintage Wine Estates Marks Women’s History Month with Promotions of Erin Luby and Kimberly Benson; 23/04/2018 – Luby’s Same-Store Sales Decreased 3.7% in 2Q; 23/04/2018 – Luby’s 2Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 37c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold LUB shares while 11 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 9.90 million shares or 7.08% less from 10.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% or 5,298 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 25,076 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 3,660 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Susquehanna Intl Group Llp has 0% invested in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 153 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 0% stake. Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 22,818 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 2.19M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Company reported 2,344 shares. Motco stated it has 0.03% in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB). Advisory Network Lc holds 0% or 100 shares. First Manhattan holds 27,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc reported 5,543 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 284,700 shares. Bandera Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 2.07% stake.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 124,676 shares to 143,828 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 21,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MPW’s profit will be $142.83M for 13.76 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd holds 31,725 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Lincoln National owns 12,011 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. City Holdings Company owns 1,591 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 0.87% or 128,052 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Lc stated it has 573,559 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 36,018 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth reported 8 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Brinker Cap Inc has 0.02% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Moreover, Shufro Rose & Limited Company has 0.14% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 75,600 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 750,000 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1.20M shares stake. Beck Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 1.53% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 173,225 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.34% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) or 897,445 shares.