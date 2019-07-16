As Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Share Value Declined, Holder Cubic Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $451,890; H & E Equipment Services (HEES) Shareholder Sg Capital Management Cut Stake

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 25,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 213,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 238,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 2.43 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund held 172,587 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, down from 261,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 179,550 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 23.26% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MPW’s profit will be $126.22M for 14.29 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.58 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HEES’s profit will be $20.75M for 11.97 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.00% EPS growth.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $547.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 288,443 shares to 529,684 shares, valued at $17.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.