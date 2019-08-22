As Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Share Price Rose, Falcon Point Capital Cut Position by $1.38 Million; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Stake in Idexx Laboratories (SEB) Boosted as Market Valuation Declined

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) by 30.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 76,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 175,398 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 252,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 832,477 shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (SEB) by 92428.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 6,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 6,477 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 7 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $19 during the last trading session, reaching $4000. About 162 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 230,028 shares to 868,970 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 21,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Box Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 7.42 million shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt reported 18,279 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 691,000 shares. Navellier And Assocs holds 0.41% or 142,801 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Signaturefd Ltd Co accumulated 24,434 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jefferies Gru Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 12,192 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 422,140 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Com owns 3.74M shares. Bamco New York invested in 1,158 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Advsr Inc Ok invested in 164,892 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The invested in 621,349 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 83,647 shares.