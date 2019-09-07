As Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Market Value Rose, Holder Cubic Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $451,890; Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) Holder Resolution Capital LTD Upped Holding by $20.56 Million as Stock Price Rose

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 642,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.05M, up from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Healthcare Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 519,231 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 9.93% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust: That Position Has Been Eliminated, Duties Divided Among Existing Officers, Including Whitman; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: Whitman Had Served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY REVENUES $112.1 MLN VS $104.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: B. Douglas Whitman II to Serve as SVP, Finance & Treasurer, Effective April 1; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Declares Dividend of 30c

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 25,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 213,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 238,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.22. About 3.90M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MPW’s profit will be $135.44M for 15.50 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 138,253 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $168.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.