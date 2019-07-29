As Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Stock Value Declined, Texas Permanent School Fund Raised Position by $358,794; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Rose, Bank Of New York Mellon Has Raised Its Stake by $35.86 Million

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 19,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 258,746 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, up from 238,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.73. About 2.03 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 448,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 51.93 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20B, up from 51.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $75.2. About 4.49M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap LP has invested 0.16% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 34,415 are held by Pnc Service Group Inc. Massachusetts-based Colony Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 91,944 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 2.37M shares in its portfolio. Clark Cap Mgmt Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.09% or 199,529 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 445,172 shares. 1.36 million were reported by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Smithfield Communication invested in 675 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc holds 0.19% or 711,518 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsr Lc accumulated 166,692 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership owns 43,811 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Lc has 146,863 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $330,660 activity.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 3,634 shares to 107,204 shares, valued at $18.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 10,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,691 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Professional Advisory Services Incorporated holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,392 shares. 24,517 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Liability Com. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc owns 20,983 shares. Grisanti Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,937 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 18,256 were reported by Brinker Cap. 1.02M are held by Creative Planning. Foster & Motley invested in 0.55% or 46,996 shares. Srb holds 1.25M shares or 9.5% of its portfolio. Centurylink Inv Management reported 1.58% stake. Adams Natural Resource Fund Incorporated holds 20.4% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.49 million shares. 167,563 were reported by Meeder Asset Management. 1,302 were accumulated by Kwmg Ltd Company. Tiemann Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 17,055 shares. West Oak Capital Lc holds 18,697 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).