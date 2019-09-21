As Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Stock Price Rose, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Decreased Its Stake; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holding Lifted by Qs Investors Llc

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 48.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 163,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 171,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, down from 334,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 4.11M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 94.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 62,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 128,611 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91 million, up from 66,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 1.54M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Omers Administration holds 0.06% or 126,300 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 15,222 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys reported 34,252 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 28,823 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0.05% or 233,374 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp reported 3.47M shares stake. First Manhattan holds 0% or 275 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Financial Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Massmutual Company Fsb Adv has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Ci Invests holds 0.01% or 46,000 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). First Personal Financial accumulated 8,343 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc holds 6,136 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 8,359 shares to 57,393 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 10,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,282 shares, and cut its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Elevated Costs, Risky Loans Hurt Zions (ZION): Time to Sell? – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Consider Zions (ZION) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 27,900 shares to 87,900 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.69, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MPW shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 305.35 million shares or 0.01% less from 305.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 10.44M shares or 0.31% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Reinhart Prns, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 193,392 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 65,900 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc has 38,074 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eqis Mngmt owns 25,048 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 3.47M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 0.16% or 22.38M shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp Incorporated reported 0% stake. & Management reported 1,000 shares stake. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 721 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 897,445 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 61 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 3,113 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 21,985 shares.