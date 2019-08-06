As Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Share Value Rose, Advisors Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $3.63 Million; Donald Smith & Company Has Decreased Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Position by $1.39 Million

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 231,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 2.81M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.31 million, down from 3.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 125,500 shares traded. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q EBITDA $9.93M; 27/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 17/05/2018 – CENTREX METALS – SIGNED NON-BINDING MOU WITH GUJARAT STATE FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS FOR SUPPLY OF PRODUCT FROM ARDMORE PHOSPHATE ROCK PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Corporation Announces Financial Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Irish RMBS Deal Ardmore Securities No. 1; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Rev $50.5M; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery County

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 201,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 636,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, down from 838,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.66. About 2.41 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $330,660 activity.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 25,795 shares to 110,827 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 161,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 22,385 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj stated it has 131,184 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.04% or 1.02M shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Com owns 11,507 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Profund Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 57,655 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md invested in 0% or 98,552 shares. First Personal Fincl Services owns 610 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 490,750 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.09% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 4.16M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru holds 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) or 433 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab owns 5,901 shares. Texas Yale Cap reported 161,620 shares stake. Marietta Invest Partners Lc holds 18,336 shares.

