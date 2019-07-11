As Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Share Value Declined, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Upped Position; Camelot Portfolios Has Decreased Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Position by $412,981 as Shares Rose

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 24,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,199 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 142,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 463,073 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 117.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 36,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 31,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.47. About 1.06M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 32,340 shares to 280,853 shares, valued at $40.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 28,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 906,289 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchan Traded Fd Vi (FTGC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $330,660 activity.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $188.30M for 10.35 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $101,711 activity. Shares for $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 128,917 shares to 130,917 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 53,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.