As Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Market Value Declined, Globeflex Capital LP Lifted Position; Arcadia Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $458,000

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 72.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 18,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,811 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 25,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 1.66M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 5,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,633 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, down from 64,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 10.02M shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catalent Ord (NYSE:CTLT) by 25,838 shares to 23,162 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Ord (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 9,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,456 shares, and cut its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Lc holds 38,784 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. 691,000 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 102,249 are held by Etrade Ltd. Beck Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 173,225 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 1,727 shares. 14.52 million were reported by State Street Corp. Ftb Advsr invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Principal Group Inc reported 6.82M shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.1% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 1.52 million shares. Dubuque Bancorporation And holds 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 255 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 21,542 were accumulated by Raymond James Na.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $330,660 activity.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26.

