As Medical Pptys Trust Com (MPW) Stock Rose, S-R Schill & Associates Cut Its Stake; Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Increased Position

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 131.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 407,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 717,550 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.41 million, up from 310,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 2.58 million shares traded or 439.75% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500.

S-R Schill & Associates decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (MPW) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates sold 292,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 156,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, down from 448,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 4.11 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MPW’s profit will be $138.34M for 15.35 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

