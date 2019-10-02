As Medical Pptys Trust Com (MPW) Share Price Rose, Mcmillion Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shares Rose While Cohen Lawrence B Lowered Stake by $372,048

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (MPW) by 740.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc bought 140,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 159,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, up from 18,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 618,348 shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $216.23. About 355,271 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Medical Properties Trust Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $900.0 Million of 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2029 – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medical Properties Trust Q1 FFO falls on 2018 asset sales – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Medical Properties Trust strikes more big deals, eclipsing goal for 2019 – Birmingham Business Journal” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 REITs to Buy to Build a Solid Foundation – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medical Properties Trust raises $858M from stock offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.69, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MPW shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 305.35 million shares or 0.01% less from 305.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paragon Cap holds 0.18% or 17,941 shares. Barclays Public Llc reported 0.01% stake. Fincl Advisers, a California-based fund reported 337,130 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 64,106 shares. Brinker Incorporated holds 0.01% or 22,534 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Com, a Netherlands-based fund reported 21,704 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications Ny invested in 132,748 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dakota Wealth Mngmt owns 162,051 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Moreover, Carroll Finance Associates Inc has 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 98 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 346,722 shares. Waterfront Cap Prtn Limited Liability holds 455,013 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited holds 1.48M shares. Reinhart Ptnrs reported 0.3% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 621,997 shares.