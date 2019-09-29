As Medical Pptys Trust Com (MPW) Market Value Rose, S-R Schill & Associates Has Decreased Position; Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Holds Stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK)

S-R Schill & Associates decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (MPW) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates sold 292,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 156,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, down from 448,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 2.42M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 804,224 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP SAYS AIR GROUP MARCH LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 0.5 POINTS TO 84.9 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.8c-8.85c; 16/03/2018 – So fresh: Alaska Airlines elevates First Class menu and experience, with a West Coast twist. #upgrade; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: New Policy Aims to Increase Safety for Employees, Flyers and Service Animals; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 6.6%; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines reinforces hometown commitment with office expansion near Sea-Tac Airport; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 2017 ADJ. EPS TO $6.38 ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines scored highest among traditional airlines; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR-ON COMBINED BASIS FOR ALL OPERATIONS, AIR GROUP REPORTS FOR MARCH 6.5 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 7.2 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY VS MARCH 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invests stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Moreover, Legal & General Group Public Limited has 0.01% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 172,666 shares. Primecap Mngmt Company Ca has 0.28% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 6.02M shares. Tradewinds Cap Management reported 1,746 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 96,000 shares. 3,912 are held by Hallmark Cap Management. South Dakota Invest Council owns 332,006 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Fulton National Bank Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 12,323 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 1.31M shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 205,307 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company holds 189 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Parkside Financial Bank Tru holds 0% or 39 shares.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12M and $161.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK) by 176,327 shares to 302,902 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 91,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.69, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MPW shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 305.35 million shares or 0.01% less from 305.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 45,300 are held by Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Invesco reported 3.55 million shares. Signaturefd Lc invested in 28,008 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Guild Investment Mngmt invested 3.32% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Advsrs Lc reported 0.66% stake. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invs has 0.03% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 252,281 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) or 702,325 shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 325,315 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 3,915 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Impact Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). First Republic Invest owns 0.01% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 64,106 shares. Colony Group Lc stated it has 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 99,375 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 775,397 shares.

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MPW’s profit will be $138.35 million for 15.70 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

