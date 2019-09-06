As Mdu Resources Group (MDU) Stock Rose, Old Republic International Lifted by $2.84 Million Its Stake; Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Cna Financial Increased Stake

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, up from 121,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52.64. About 4.03 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 15/03/2018 – NIGERIA MPC MEETING TO BE DELAYED BY WEEK TO 10 DAYS: GOVERNOR; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES INCREMENTAL DEBT, IN INVESTMENT GRADE TERRITORY; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR COMBINATION TO CREATE LEADING; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 113,500 shares as the company's stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.76M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Mdu Resources Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32 billion market cap company. It closed at $27.13 lastly. It is down 5.94% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 260,971 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. California-based Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech has invested 0.07% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Thompson Mgmt Inc stated it has 11,650 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Raymond James Associates invested in 0% or 79,452 shares. D E Shaw Inc has 383,980 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Trust Lp has 1.69 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Hartford Fincl Mngmt accumulated 2,025 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 30,233 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 200 shares. Vanguard invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Carroll Associate owns 4 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Cipher Cap LP accumulated 102,927 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru Com reported 8,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 105,500 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $74.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 102,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,250 activity.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,250 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.77% or 712,806 shares. 36,534 are owned by Barnett Inc. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And holds 611,284 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 1.09 million were reported by Tcw Grp. Principal Group Inc holds 0.2% or 3.52M shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Capital owns 36,907 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Carret Asset reported 18,709 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Llc holds 14,524 shares. Rothschild Com Asset Mngmt Us invested in 1.12 million shares or 0.72% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc reported 5,783 shares. Freestone Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Compton Capital Management Inc Ri invested in 0.15% or 5,940 shares. Jnba Fin Advsrs holds 338 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora reported 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.