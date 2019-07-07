As Mdu Resources Group (MDU) Stock Declined, Frontier Capital Management Co Has Raised Its Holding by $2.07 Million; United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Rose While Holowesko Partners LTD Boosted Its Holding

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 145.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 363,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 613,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.01 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.55 million shares traded or 3.34% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 82,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.24M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.81 million, up from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Mdu Resources Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 578,517 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $1.25 million were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 507,600 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $687,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 909,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $140,250 activity.

