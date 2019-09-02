As Mdu Res Group (MDU) Valuation Rose, Montgomery Investment Management Has Lowered Stake; 58 Com (WUBA) Stock Value Declined While Platinum Investment Management LTD Boosted by $35.47 Million Its Position

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 545,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.16 million, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 470,096 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 505,627 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar

More notable recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BOCOM downgrades 58.com; shares -5.1% – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “58.com Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “58.com Inc (WUBA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “58.com Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “58.com Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 24,586 shares to 190,498 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 1.74 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80M shares, and cut its stake in Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI).

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Tru Co Lta holds 0.04% or 8,217 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). United Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Bartlett And holds 0% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 1,581 shares. 189,819 were accumulated by Miller Howard Investments. Moreover, Quantbot Lp has 0.02% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 6,342 shares. Moreover, Principal Financial Group Incorporated has 0.02% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Patten Group Inc stated it has 45,423 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Advisory Networks Llc invested in 0% or 1,579 shares. Fmr Ltd invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 33,538 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 88,400 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 36,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Llp has 0.07% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 27,253 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 337,400 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $140,250 activity.