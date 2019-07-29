As Mdu Res Group (MDU) Valuation Declined, Montgomery Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $620,725; Ejf Capital Lifted Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Stake by $12.71 Million as Shares Declined

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 3342.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 794,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 818,319 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50 million, up from 23,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.48. About 205,860 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.97. About 165,226 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 21,594 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.02% or 21.35 million shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt has 0.02% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 52,954 shares. Royal London Asset Limited holds 0% or 76,679 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited holds 0.01% or 777,672 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 140,806 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 467,742 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.29% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 30,118 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Co owns 1,579 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Patten Grp Inc Inc accumulated 45,423 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 9,199 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 30,233 were accumulated by United Automobile Association.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MDU’s profit will be $49.51 million for 25.97 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by MDU Resources Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $140,250 activity.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MDU Resources Group (MDU) Presents At West Coast Utilities Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within GoDaddy, MDU Resources Group, Enerplus, Quorum Health, Resonant, and TOCAGEN INC â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Mdu Resources Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encouraging, If Choppy, Progress At Umpqua – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Umpqua Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:UMPQ – GlobeNewswire” published on October 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call on January 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on December 28, 2018. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) CEO Cort O’Haver on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $167,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,000 are owned by Highlander Lc. The Alabama-based Regions Financial Corp has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Eagle Boston Investment holds 117,561 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial invested in 0.02% or 847,887 shares. Qs Investors Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 143,949 shares. Parkside State Bank And Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 906 shares. 86,311 were accumulated by Barclays Plc. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com has 11,760 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Axa holds 365,802 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation reported 26,330 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Aspen Investment Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 12,800 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 10,717 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Enterprise Fincl Svcs has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).