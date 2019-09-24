As Mdu Res Group (MDU) Stock Rose, Shareholder Montgomery Investment Management Cut Its Position by $339,500; Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Boosted Its Honeywell International (HON) Position

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 368.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 207,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 263,800 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.06 million, up from 56,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.34. About 641,676 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 13,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 120,366 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 133,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 293,120 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 10,080 shares to 399,237 shares, valued at $34.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder (Estee) Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 32,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,210 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montecito Bank & reported 0.47% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 552 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 385,351 shares. James Invest Rech Inc reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2.42 million shares. Smithfield accumulated 12,861 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 3,968 shares. Proshare Llc has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Renaissance Technology Limited has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1,266 were reported by Orrstown Fincl. Putnam Fl Management holds 15,594 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1,518 are held by Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc. Tower Bridge holds 21,387 shares.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $228.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 4,530 shares to 40,565 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $63,000 activity.