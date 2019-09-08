As Mdu Res Group (MDU) Stock Rose, Montgomery Investment Management Has Lowered by $620,725 Its Holding; White Pine Capital Raised Its General Mills (GIS) Position by $1.06 Million; Share Value Rose

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 944,517 shares traded or 4.55% up from the average. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 299.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 20,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 27,820 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 6,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 3.33 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDU Resources declares $0.2025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “The Green New Deal’s Unlikely Winners – Forbes” published on March 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MDU Resources Reports 2018 Earnings, Initiates Guidance for 2019 – PRNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MDU Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 383,980 are held by D E Shaw And Communication Inc. Guggenheim Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 492,632 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 322,894 shares. Automobile Association owns 30,233 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Regions Fincl has 1,688 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 255,264 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 140,806 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 73,549 shares. Blackrock invested in 18.92M shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd has 0.01% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 24,075 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 28,834 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Meeder Asset Incorporated has invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Parkside Bankshares & Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MDU’s profit will be $118.37M for 11.37 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $140,250 activity.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 116,295 shares to 156,600 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,527 shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cadence Capital Mgmt Llc holds 24,561 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs stated it has 830 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Ntwk Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Murphy Management Inc owns 22,425 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cap Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 66,926 shares stake. American Bancshares has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tradewinds Management Limited Liability holds 676 shares. Choate Invest Advsrs accumulated 77,291 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 1,135 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Lc reported 23,764 shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cetera Limited Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 27,766 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Co holds 13,582 shares.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Signal Says General Mills Stock Could Stay Hot – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.