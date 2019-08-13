As Mdu Res Group (MDU) Stock Rose, Acadian Asset Management Lifted Position; Gamco Investors Et Al Increases Stake in Belmond LTD Cl A (BEL)

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 122.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 2.59M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.84 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 175,629 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Belmond Ltd Cl A (BEL) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 267,656 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 929,436 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.17M, up from 661,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Belmond Ltd Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 1.76 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Advisors Lp invested in 1.69 million shares. Massachusetts Services Ma invested in 25,903 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Ltd invested in 104,276 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 10,322 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life invested 0.04% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 158,463 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 14,900 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Management stated it has 357 shares. 130 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. 46,241 were reported by First Merchants. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.03% or 255,264 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Hills Savings Bank Tru has 9,300 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) or 28,466 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $140,250 activity.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 9,226 shares to 3,580 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimball Intl Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 244,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,416 shares, and cut its stake in Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC).

